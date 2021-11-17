EXCLUSIVE! Shalu Chauhan roped in for Colors ' newly launched show Sirf Tum

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

We broke the news about Kundali Bhagya actress Jasjeet Babbar and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon fame Sanjay Batra being roped in for the show. It is produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms and it is said to be inspired by the Bollywood film, Kabir Singh that starred Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Sirf Tum has Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh in the lead roles. Vivian was last seen in Shakti and Eisha in Ishq Subhan Allah. She has been cast to play Suhani, whereas Vivian D’Sena has been selected to portray Ranveer.

Now the exclusive update is that actress Shalu Chauhan will be seen in the show in an interesting role in the show.

She will be seen as Suhani's cousin.

The show portrays the love story of two young and pure hearts - Ranveer, who is like a raging fire that can’t be quelled, and Suhani, who is as calm and soothing as water. Despite their personalities being poles apart, both of them are about to be hit by Cupid’s arrow.

