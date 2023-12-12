Exclusive: Shambhavi Singh roped in for Balaji Telefilms’ next based on heroic legend Ashoka?

Adnan was earlier seen in Zee TV show Ishq Subhan Allah. His last with Katha Ankahee featured him opposite Aditi Dev Sharma.
As it has already been reported, TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor is all set to launch a new show based on the heroic Ashoka under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. Now sources inform us that the show might launch on Colors TV. 

(Also Read: Wow! Vivek Dahiya reveals how he bagged the role of an ACP in Balaji’s Telefilms serial “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein”

There are reports that actor Adnan Khan, who was seen in Katha Ankahee has been roped in to play the titular role in the show. While prior to this there are actors like Mohit Raina and Siddharth Nigam have played the titular roles, Adnan seems to be promising.

Now we have news coming to our desk.

According to sources, Shambhavi Singh has been approached to play a pivotal role in the show.

Earlier, Shambhavi has been seen in a short rom-com film and later marked her big debut on television with Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

(Also Read: Exclusive! “You can’t compare Balaji Telefilms It's like one of the best banners on TV”, Ali Khan AKA Vikram of Barsatein talks about on working with Balaji Telefilms and his character and more!

