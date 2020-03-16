EXCLUSIVE! Shantanu Monga on his role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: My character Varun has many shades, shares his experience of working with the star cast and much more

MUMBAI: Actor Shantanu Monga recently made an entry in Sony TV's show Bade AChhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actor is seen as Varun who is Sara's husband and Mahendra Sood's son-in-law. Shantanu's entry was quite surprising for the viewers as it will now unfold the past story of Varun and Sara's personal life.

Well, Shantanu's entry will see a lot of twists and turns in the story in the upcoming episodes.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Shantanu and spoke about his entry into the show and much more.

Tell us something about your character Varun in the show.

Varun's character has many shades for now. He has a back story with Mahendra Sood and when we talk about this side, Varun is negative. At the same time, he is extremely positive and emotional about his son. He is extremely possessive about his son. But when it comes to Sara, Varun is a very practical and cold approach towards her. Whereas she wants to patch up things with Varun.

What were your thoughts before taking up this character?

I had recently done a show with Balaji. So, I wanted to take up this role because it is a big show plus it is produced by Balaji Telefilms. When I heard about the character, I really liked it and it was the cherry on the cake to bag such a big show with a nice character. I had no reason to say no.

How is the experience so far with the star cast?

I don't feel like I am working for a show. The atmosphere on the set is really chilled out and it feels great to work. Nakuul is always in different energy on the sets. I think till now, it's all fun working with the cast. However, work gets a bit serious when I have scenes with Mahendra Sood as we have intense scenes.

Shantanu has previously worked in shows like Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, Chakradhari Ajay Krishna, Shrimad Bhagwat, Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi, Humkadam, Aapke Aa Jane Se among others.

