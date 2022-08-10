Exclusive! Shashi Sumeet Production’s Dhruv -Tara to replace Maddam Sir on SAB TV starting this Date!

The show Maddam Sir is really loved by the audience but recently the news was doing the rounds that the show will be going Off-air now but will come back with another season soon enough.
MUMBAI : Maddam Sir, which is known for its cop comedy, keeps its viewers hooked on the show.

Viewers will be treated to some intriguing twists and turns in Sony SAB's 'Maddam Sir' in the coming week.

The sitcom stars Gulki Joshi, and Yukti Kapoor in the lead roles. Actors like Ashwani Rathore, Ajay Jadhav, and Satyapal, among others, also play pivotal roles in the show. This cop comedy focuses on social issues and tries to give a message to everyone in a light-hearted way.


In every episode, the cops get into different roles and do multiple looks to go undercover and catch the criminals. The show is a great example of comedic but engaging storytelling and focuses on multiple different aspects and brings forward stories that the audiences love.

The show is really loved by the audience but recently the news was doing the rounds that the show will be going Off-air now but will come back with another season soon enough.

The maker of the show Jay Mehta recently confirmed the same to another entertainment portal. 

But while Maddam sir is biding adieu to the fans for a little while, a new show is set to take its place. 

TellyChakkar brings you the exclusive update that the show Dhruv Tara will be taking Maddam Sir’s time slot starting 20th or 21st of February. 


'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different eras. Tara, a princess from the 17th century, travels through time and arrives in the present day, where she meets Dhruv.

The show is Produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal under Shashi Sumeet Productions, starring Ishaan Dhawan and Riya Sharma, Narayani Shashtri, Yash Tonk, Gulfam Khan, Krishna Bharadwaj, Swati Kapoor in pivotal roles.

