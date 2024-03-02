Exclusive! Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani actor Anuj Kohli roped in for the show “Dahej Dasi”

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many Tv shows are being launched these days with new concepts and interesting storyline that is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

Nazara Channel is a new GEC that is all set to introduce new shows.

Nazara TV has come up with news shows that have got great storyline and content.

Their successful shows like Laal Banarasi, Dhartiputra Nandini, Do Chutki Sindoor etc. have been winning the hearts of viewers for a while now.

They are coming up with a new show titled “Dahej Dasi” starring Jhanvi Soni, Rajat Verma and Sayantani Ghosh.

As per sources, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani actor Anuj Kohli has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about his character but he would be playing a pivotal role.

Anuj is a known actor of television and he is best known for his role in Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani.

Well, this show will begin from the 12th of February and the audience are waiting to see this new show.

