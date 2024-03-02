Exclusive! Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani actor Anuj Kohli roped in for the show “Dahej Dasi”

Nazara Tv is coming up with a new show that will have an interesting storyline and content. Now as per sources, Anuj Kohli has roped in for the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 02/03/2024 - 17:39
Anuj

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many Tv shows are being launched these days with new concepts and interesting storyline that is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

Nazara Channel is a new GEC that is all set to introduce new shows.

Nazara TV has come up with news shows that have got great storyline and content.

Their successful shows like Laal Banarasi, Dhartiputra Nandini, Do Chutki Sindoor etc. have been winning the hearts of viewers for a while now.

They are coming up with a new show titled “Dahej Dasi” starring Jhanvi Soni, Rajat Verma and Sayantani Ghosh.

ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Child actress Pari Sharma to enter Nazara TV's show Laal Banarasi

As per sources, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani actor Anuj Kohli has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about his character but he would be playing a pivotal role.

Anuj is a known actor of television and he is best known for his role in Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani.

Well, this show will begin from the 12th of  February and the audience are waiting to see this new show.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Child actress Pari Sharma to enter Nazara TV's show Laal Banarasi

Sasural Simar Ka 2 nazara TV Dahej Dasi Jhanvi Soni Rajat Verma Sayantani Ghosh Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein Anuj Kohli TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 02/03/2024 - 17:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie : Shocking! Agastya will not get married to Imlie; Dadi stands against it falls severely ill
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap; we now...
Spoiler Alert! Kundali Bhagya: Life-and-Death Drama Unfolds - Rajveer's Revenge Puts Karan in Peril
MUMBAI: Hold your breath, Kundali Bhagya fans, as ZEE TV's serial takes an unexpected plunge into suspense and danger....
Exclusive! “People who knew it was me, immediately called me and praised me for the role” Sarah Gesawat on playing Ghost in movie Bhoot, and here is how the actress look now
MUMBAI: Actress Sarah Gesawat has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the with her cuteness and her acting...
Exclusive! This is the first time I have played a negative character and dealing with HATRED was new to me: Pranjali Singgh Parihar on Dalchini
MUMBAI: Dalchini is a unique concept which has been introduced and Pranjali Singgh Parihar plays an unconventional role...
Exclusive! Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani actor Anuj Kohli roped in for the show “Dahej Dasi”
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Wow: Eisha Singh's latest print on print outfit from her STYLE FILES will awaken the inner fashionista in you!
MUMBAI: Eisha Singh needs no introduction. She has been a part of some well known projects like Ishq Subhanallah,...
Recent Stories
Sarah Gesawat
Exclusive! “People who knew it was me, immediately called me and praised me for the role” Sarah Gesawat on playing Ghost in movie Bhoot, and here is how the actress look now
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Pranjali Singgh
Exclusive! This is the first time I have played a negative character and dealing with HATRED was new to me: Pranjali Singgh Parihar on Dalchini
Jhalak Dikhlaa
Ouch! Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11 contestant Sagar Parekh INJURED, succumbs to BLISTERS under his feet
Rohit Suchanti
OMG! Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti looks unrecognizable at 21, check out his picture as he joins the viral trend
Kanwar Dhillon
Kya Baat Hai! Kanwar Dhillon gives a glimpse of his current shoot location, check it out
Vijayendra Kumeria and Meera Deosthale
So Cute! Teri Meri Doriyaann actor Vijayendra Kumeria has the SWEETEST COMPLIMENT for his ex co-star Meera Deosthale as she gears up for the launch of Jagat Ki Reet Kuch Aisi Hai
Sumbul Touqeer
Whoa! Sumbul Touqeer shares a video and it will leave you nostalgic "forgot it's just a character"