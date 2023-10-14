Exclusive! “She has learned a lot of things through her elder sister and from her elder sister’s experience so, she has matured a lot over these past 2 years”, Munira aka Shalu of Bhagyalakshmi talks about her character’s evolvement and the show doing we

MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare, is one of Zee TV's most popular shows. The show also stars Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, Smita Bansal and others.

Munira Kudrati plays the role of Shalu Bajwa on the show. While Munira started her career by being a part of multiple TVCs. She rose her career as an actress with the Balaji Telefilms television serial Bhagya Lakshmi, portraying the character of Shalu Bawja as Lakshmi's sister alongside Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the year 2021.

TellyChakkar had gotten in touch with Munira to talk about the show doing well on the TRP charts, Shalu’s character development and more.

When aksed about how does it feel that the show is doing so well on the TRP charts, she said, “Yes, it's a very good feeling that we are in the top 3 overall and top one on Zee TV. It feels good. But I think the only person we need to be the only people we need to be thankful, and we need to thank is our audience. It's our audience and the love that our audience and stories and that is why we are here. Just a huge massive thank you to our audience and to be honest, when we expected when we got to know that we are top 3, we were happy, but we also expected it because the twist that has come in Bhagyalakshmi that after 2 years finally Rishi and Lakshmi are together and now they are won and the whole show is about the love of Rishi and Lakshmi. And now finally, both have accepted. The love they've gone against other people's wishes like Neelam Aunty and people, But even so they are in love and now they're finally getting married, and Malishka is out of the scene, we all are so happy, and this is such a huge major twist and turn in the series that we expected it to, you know reach top something so. We are very happy, but also at the same time we are very grateful and blessed that we are here. I think this is just uplifting everybody spirits on the show because every character is being seen more by the audience and we're just happy. Also, it's just the hard work of everybody from the production team to the camera team to the artist, everybody is overjoyed and thankful for it. “

Talking about the character evolvemnet of Shalu over the two years she said, “I think Shallu started off with a very young and naïve and bubbly character and right now also there is that cheerness and Bubbliness in her. And while she is still young but she's not very naive anymore. I think the whole premise starts with when Bhagyalakshmi started, the whole thing was that Shalu, Bani and Lakshmi are from a very small and have Now just being in Mumbai and living in Mumbai, teaches you so much. And along with that, not only has she grown, but she's also seen her sister's love grow. So, you know when you're so connected to your sisters and like Shalu Bani and Lakshmi. When you're so connected to your sisters, their life is your life, and your life is their life. You know each you know everything about. So, I think that Shalu has gotten very well is that she has learned a lot of things through her elder sister and from her elder sister’s experience so, she has matured a lot over these past 2 years. Also, the whole love angle that they've shown of Ayush of Shalu , for her, this is her first love. This is the first time she's felt butterflies. She's feeling you know the whole teenager like. Do you remember when you were a teenager when you fell, all those butterflies for Salman and you felt like, oh my God, this is the purest form of love to ever exist. That is what Shalu is feeling right now, So, yeah, shallow. And I have a pretty banter full Relationship, but along with that there's also a lot of love and romance that comes out very subtly and very sweetly. And sometimes it does not come out a lot of the time, but I think that's what makes it very pure and special. That, you know, they have a whole teenage romance feel and they are young and it's just a butterfly feeling, love.

Alot of new twists and turns are going on in the show, especially now with Lakshmi and Rishi’s wedding and Malishka being heartbroken. Munira aces the role of Shalu Bajwa on the show.

