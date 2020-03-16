EXCLUSIVE! 'She is much better than before but quite weak' Shiny Doshi OPENS UP on her mother's health, her trip to Dubai and more

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Recently, Shiny had shared a post regarding her mother's health, we got in touch with the actress to know about it as well as her Dubai trip and more, here's what Shiny had to reveal:

How was your Dubai Trip, a long break after a while isn't it?

It was very nice, this was the longest break I have taken since I joined Pandya Store, usually, I take two or three days off, but this one was for a week and I really enjoyed it there. After returning, it did feel like I am back to reality and work.

We recently came to know that your mom is unwell, would you share what happened?

I got back from Dubai and we a bomb on our family. She got a paralytic stroke, luckily was around a minute but she was in Ahmedabad. She stays with my brother and Bhabhi, I got a call from him and we were all tense, we rushed there. She is much better than before but quite weak as the stroke has affected her muscles and nerves. The doctors are also trying to find the reason behind it as it wasn't really expected. She is on medication, I will travel back in the coming week as there are no bank episodes, so I had to work for the show too as I couldn't stay absent from the important tracks. I had already taken 8 days off and had rushed to Ahmedabad as well so I had only shot one episode, so now after shooting for a few episodes will go back. We have had three sleepless nights yes. Now she is much better and stable, we have been monitoring her.

How does it feel coming back to Dhara?

When you come back to the set after such a long break, so coming back to the track is a little difficult. We were doing a scene and while telling the lines I stopped and there was pin-drop silence. This made me think that did I forget acting, but yes, it takes time to pick up the tempo but then works the same way as before. Just a little time and back as Dhara.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.