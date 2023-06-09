Exclusive! “She is unable to understand what is right and wrong”, Saavi ki Savari’s Sonam aka Fenil Umrigar opens up about the upcoming track, Sonam’s hatred towards Saavi and more

MUMBAI: Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the audience’s attention. It symbolizes women empowerment, as the lead actress Samridhi Shukla aka Saavi rides an auto rickshaw for the welfare of the house and her family.

The show is going through a very dramatic tangent and fans have been intrigued about what will happen next.

Fans of the show are very devoted and have showered lot of love and adoration on the cast and crew.

And while there is a cause for celebration, another is a sad parting news.

TellyChakkar exclusively reported that Saavi Ki Savari is going off-air soon. But before that, the show is going through a major dramatic tangent.

TellyChakkar caught up with the actress to talk about the current track and Sonam’s intentions.

Talking about what Sonam wants and her hatred for Saavi, she said, “The hatred that Sonam has for Saavi is too much and it has reached another level. She is now living in that psycho zone. She is unable to understand what is right and what is wrong, and will go to any extent to do that. Earlier, it was just about humiliating Saavi. Now that she has mistakenly ruined the workshop, she did not expect that Nityam would get hurt. But now that he is, to save her own self from the blame, she puts the blame on Saavi”.

Talking about the switch in Mami’s character, she said, “She is shifting, but she is also forgetting that running the garage was her idea, and she was the one who actually said that if Sonam is not working as great as Saavi, she should ruin Saavi’s work. That was Mami’s idea, and Sonam just reminds Mami of that brainwashing and more. So then, she is also silent”

On whether or not Sonam will get exposed, she said, ‘See, when a story comes to an end, to convert it to a happy ending, you either show a realization of the negative characters, or something like that. That might happen in our show. Maybe at the end, Saavi and Sonam reunite, and their animosity ends”.

