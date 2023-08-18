Exclusive! “She is very talented, so the kind of success that she has achieved was inevitable”, Mudit Nayyar on working with Sumbul Touqeer Khan in her early days and the fame she has achieved

MUMBAI: Mudit Nayar is a renowned television actor, who gained fame through his roles in popular series like Devansh and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein. He initiated his acting journey with the TV show Palampur Express, portraying the character of Tanmay Bose in his debut role.

The actor will soon be seen in a new avatar, with a thrilling new show on Star Plus, by Vajra Production, in a show titled, Keh Doon Tumhein opposite Yukti Kapoor.

Mudit has previously worked with another famous Star alum, if we may call her that, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, in what would be her early days before Imlie in a popular show called Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein.

When aksed about Sumbul what their bond is like and what he has to say about her success, he said, “When we were doing the first show, it was very evident that she is very talented, and we have spoken about this to each other. I used to say it to her also, that she was very young, but her skills are very polished. Her command over language and scenes is something else. She is very talented, so it was inevitable, the kind of success that she has achieved. It was bound to happen. The success was just a matter of time. I am very happy for her. She was just a small girl on that show, and within two-three years, her show became such a hit. I saw the promo for a new show and I am very happy for her. And whenever we have a reunion of our past shows, I am sure we will just have good vibes and things to share”.

Mudit’s latest, Keh Doon Tumehin is going to be a thrilling show, and its promos have left fans wondering.

The show will go on air from 4th September, at 11 pm.

Following his debut, he participated in several other series such as Teri Meri Love Stories, Anamika, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui. His breakthrough arrived in 2015 when he secured his first lead role in the series Badii Devrani.

Subsequently, Mudit continued to shine as the main protagonist in shows like Devansh and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein.

