Exclusive! Sheetal Maulik breaks her silence on Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma’s tiff and reveals a secret about Ayesha

MUMBAI:Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well.

These days, the storyline of the show is focusing on Virat and Sai's sad ending as the show will be taking a 20 year leap. The actors would be bidding goodbye to the show.

Sheetal Maulik is a well known actor in the entertainment business and today, she has a good fan following.

She is known for her roles in serials like Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Qayamat Ki Raat and CID.

Currently, she is ruling the television screens with her performance in the serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin were she essays the role of Sonali Omkar Chavan.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what she had to say about Ayesha and Aishwarya’s tiff. She also revealed a secret about Ayesha Singh.

What do you have to say about the tiff between Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma ?

I really don’t know where it came from. I will only say that they are wonderful actors and human beings. Even two sisters fight and to be honest ,there is no fight between them. It’s just that we don’t shoot together, especially after the fire incident that took place on the sets of our show. We used to shoot somewhere and Ayesha used to shoot somewhere else as her story was taking place separately. Obviously, if you don't talk or meet everyday, you do not tend to be very close to that person.

But, to be honest, both Ayesha and Aishwarya are different personalities and whenever I shot with them, they never threw any sorts of tantrum and were cordial with each other. This has only blown out of proportion.

Initially there were reports doing the rounds that the two weren’t getting along, but now recently, they unfollowed each other on social media and hence, the topic is trending. Now, people believe that Neil also doesn’t get along with Ayesha?

I'll still say this. It's is nothing like that. If you watch them on the sets of the show, you wouldn’t feel that way. I think this situation is blown out of proportion. I don't know about their following or unfollwing. All I know is that I follow them and they follow me, we are good friends. It's their friendship, it is better to leave it to them.

Both of them are very busy and a busy mind is not a devil’s workshop. We have seen Ayesha working really hard day and night and sometimes, we are not able to meet her, even when she is on sets. That doesn’t mean that she doesn’t like me or I don’t like her. These are just rumours, nothing else.

Reveal the one secret of Ayesha Singh?

The moment I hug her from behind, she would start biting me and she bites a lot when she loves you unconditionally. That’s how she will show her love to you.

