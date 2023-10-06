Exclusive! Sheetal Maulik reveals about the time she came to know about Neil and Aishwarya’s relationship

Sheetal Maulik is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television and currently, she is seen in the serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she ever doubted about Neil and Aishwarya being in a relationship and about the time she found out about them.
MUMBAI:Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well.

These days, the storyline of the show is focusing on Virat and Sai's sad ending as the show will be taking a 20 year leap. The actors would be bidding goodbye to the show.

Sheetal Maulik is a well-known actor in the entertainment business and today, she has a good fan following.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her did she ever doubted Neil and Aishwarya's relationship and talks about the time she found out about them.

Did you ever have doubt that Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma were dating each other?

To be honest, I didn’t know about their relationship. Many things happen on set and I must have been ignorant about it. I constantly think about my daughter and hardly anything else. 

But how come you never had a doubt on them?

That’s because I am always thinking about my daughter and her studies. It's been ages since I left studies. So, while on sets, after the scene is shot, I study so that I can go home and teach my daughter.

So when you come to know about their relationship?

I remember I was shooting for show. That’s when Ashwini came to me and told me that Neil and Aishwarya’s rokha happened. At first, I didn’t believe it. I thought they must be shooting for some ad or music video. But later, when I saw the post, I realised that it was true. I wondered and was clueless about them having an affair. They made sure no one knows. But, there were people on set who, with their sixth sense knew that they were dating. In the end, I was very happy.

Well, there is no doubt that Neil and Aishwarya are one of the most loved couples of television and as Sheetal said, they very well knew how to keep their marriage a secret.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 06/10/2023 - 07:00

