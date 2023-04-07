Exclusive! Shehnaaz Gill says, “I have seen many incomplete love stories”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shehnaaz Gill’s new song Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai was released recently. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Shehnaaz and spoke to her about the song, what she learnt from Nawaz, and more...
Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shehnaaz Gill’s new song Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai was released recently. Fans of both the actors are loving the track, and Shehnaaz is looking simple gorgeous in the song. The song revolves heartbreak and incomplete love story.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Shehnaaz and spoke to her about the song, what she learnt from Nawaz, and more...

Have you seen someone’s incomplete love story and supported that person?

I have seen many incomplete love stories. It keeps on happening. Whenever someone is sad or hurt, I am always with that person. I always tell my friends that whenever they are sad and they need me, I will be there for them.

Do you think that Hindi film industry is changing?

People change according to the time. Today, I am at a level, tomorrow I will go to a higher level. Nothing is going to be constant; there will be ups and downs.

What are the qualities of Nawazuddin Siddiqui that you would like to adapt from him?  

I feel he is very strong. He is doing his work while 100 people are talking about him, and he doesn’t care about it. He is just working with honesty. So, I learnt that from him that whatever happens in life one should continue working. The work should not stop, you are here to work. Also, he is very passionate like I have many things going in my head that I should do singing or acting, so I can’t focus on one thing. But, he has one focus and that is acting.

Murtuza Iqbal's picture

About Author

