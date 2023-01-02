Exclusive! Sherdil Shergill’s Iqbal Azad roped in for Atrangi’s Baghin!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.

Many new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Ajay Kumar Nain roped in for Atrangii TV’s Baghin

While some fan-favorite OTT shows will return for another exciting season. There are a lot of new shows with new stories in the lineup and Atrangi TV has one that will get you excited.

In the new year, Atrangii App and TV, headed by Vibhu Agarwal, will premiere five exciting shows. For 2023, the platform plans to produce a variety of shows that span genres and feature stellar star casts and unique storytelling. With slick production values and established actors playing lead roles, each show will be a finite series. It is certain that these series will keep the audience engaged and entertained.

We previously gave you the update that Aneri Vajani will be playing the lead role.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

As, per sources, Actor Iqbal Azad has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the show.

Iqbal Azad is renowned TV and movie actor who has appeared in projects like Crime Patrol, and thriller movie '340' (2009), ‘Mukti, Vansh, Laal Ishq, Bepanannah, Pinjra Khoobsurati Ka, Vidrohi, and recently in Sherdil Shergill and more.

‘Baghin" is a series based on the battle between MAN vs BEAST. It is said that the heroine will be possessed by the spirit of a Baghin (a tigress)! In this supernatural vendetta story, the hunter will become the hunted as the protagonist, a BAGHIN commences on a journey of revenge on the people who were responsible for her killing. Actor Ansh Bagri will be playing the male lead.

and Aneri Vajani will play the titular role. It is also reported that Krip Suri has been roped in for the show as well.

The casting of the show has been done by Janet Ellis, who is an ace casting director and is responsible for finding some of the biggest names we have in the industry now.

She is the founder of Janet’s Casting Hub, and the casting assistants responsible are Sushil and Shikhar.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Aneri Vajani roped in for Atrangi TV’s new fantasy show ‘Baghin’!