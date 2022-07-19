EXCLUSIVE! Shikha Chauhan and Charul Bhavsar to be seen in Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana starrer show Ajooni on Star Bharat

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 07/19/2022 - 10:35
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television. 

We all know that popular TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim is all set to be back on small screens after a long time. 

The actor has bagged the lead role in Star Bharat's show Ajooni by Film Farm. 

Apart from Shoaib, the show also stars Ayushi Khurana who will be romancing the handsome hunk in the show.

While Shoaib has already made a mark in the television industry with his achievements, Ayushi is a social media influencer, Instagram star, makeup artist and fashion model. 

We have also exclusively updated that Ajooni will hit the small screens from 26th July onwards. 

As the show's date draws closer, the ardent fans can't wait to see the show. 

And now as promised, you bring you more names who are going to be a part of this show. 

Actress Shikha Chauhan is roped in for the show and she will be playing the role of Jaspreet and belong to Anjooni's family. 

Nothing much is known about Shikha's character yet. 

Apart from Shikha, actress Charul Bhavsar is also roped in for the show. 

She will be playing the role of Neeru in the show. 

How excited are you for Ajooni? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

