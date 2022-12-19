EXCLUSIVE! Shiny Doshi opens up about her travel diaries during a fun segment; says, “Whenever my husband and I travel together, something always goes wrong”

MUMBAI : Shiny Doshi is an Indian actress who primarily works in Hindi television. She made her acting debut in 2013 with Saraswatichandra portraying Kusum Desai. Doshi is best known for her portrayal of Sarojini Singh in Sarojini - Ek Nayi Pehal, Mahi Sengupta in Jamai Raja and Radha in Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran.

She is currently playing Dhara in Star Plus’ Pandya Store. The audience loves the track of the show and Shiny’s performance.

Shiny has always been a big travel buff and loves to explore the world.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actress and got to know fun insights during a segment.

Are you a beach, mountain, or a forest person?

“I love beaches.”

What are your travel essentials?

“My travel essentials are good clothes.”

If you ever win a lottery, where would you like to travel?

“If I win the lottery, I think I would go to South America.”

Do you prefer a window seat or an aisle one and why?

“I prefer a window seat because I want to lean on and sleep if I am travelling economy.”

Are you a solo traveller or do you like company?

“I love company.”

Do you have an embarrassing travel story?

“Whenever my husband and I travel together, something always goes wrong. It was during our trip to Georgia that there was a problem with our luggage. We thought we had paid for the extra luggage, in fact we had paid for only one side of the trip and we got to know this after reaching there. Our travel agent had booked our ticket and it was 80 kgs while going and 0 while coming back so we had to pay for everything we were carrying on our way back. I think it was 500 dollars.”

What would you say is your most expensive trip?

“Dubai was my most expensive trip because I shopped so much during that stay.”

Where do you feel most at home?

“I feel most at home when I am with my family.”

