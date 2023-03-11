Exclusive! Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandav’s Pranjali Singh Parihar roped in for Dreamiyata Productions’ Dalchini for Dangal!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Dangal TV has been creating and curating some amazing shows, also giving a platform to new production houses and actors to showcase their talent.

Something similar can be said about Dreamiyata Productions, who are responsible for introducing a lot of new shows with new talent to people.

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, are one of entertainment’s power couples, they decided to turn into producers and launched their production house Dreamiyata Entertainment which has gone on to produce successful shows like Udaariyan, Swaranghar, and Junooniyat and all set to launch another show for Dangal titled Dalchini.

The show will star Rohit Chaudhary and Maira Dharti Mishra as the lead.

As per sources, Pranjali Singh Parihar has been roped in for Dangal TV’s Dalchini.

Pranjali Singh Parihar has been a part of shows like Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandav, Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, and more!

The show is said to be a fun, family entertainer, which will focus on a girl’s journey and her love for cooking and how she has become the talk of the town because of her food. A promo was released by Dangal’s official YouTube channel, you can check it out here:

