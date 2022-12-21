Exclusive! “Shiv is a very strong contestant who is playing the game well and has a pure heart" – Arshi Khan

MUMBAI: Arshi Khan is a known personality on television. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Season 11.

She was known for her fights with Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan and today she has a massive fan following.

She recently grabbed the headlines as she was recently learning wrestling from The Great Khali in Punjab.

Arshi used to show her wrestling skills through videos on social media.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress to ask her as to who, after Priyanka is her favorite and about the comparison of Priyanka to her in the game.

Who is your favorite contestant on the show?

Priyanka is my favorite contestant on the show. She is very strong and very strong-headed. She keeps her opinions in the forefront.

The audience feel that Priyanka is just like you, what do you have to say about it?

In that show, you have to be like that in front of everyone, to be strong and to give it back, or else people will use you and won’t take you seriously. They will misuse you in the game. It’s important that people take you seriously and for that, you have to stand strong.

Apart from Priyanka whom do you see as the winner of the show?

I see Shiv as the winner of the show as he is very strong and plays the game well. He has a clear heart. He does deserve to win.

Well, there is no doubt that Priyanka is the favorite of many and she is seen as a strong contestant on the show.

