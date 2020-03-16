EXCLUSIVE! Shiva comes for Rishita's Godhbharai in disguise; Pandyas finally come to know he is alive in StarPlus' Pandya Store

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Also read: Pandya Store: High Drama! Prafulla sees Shiva, screams out of fear

Currently, Prafulla sees Shiva but Raavi acts like she can’t see him, this leaves Mami scared and she passes out. Raavi rushes back to the house while Shiva hides again in the store room. Shiva thinks that it’s not safe for him to stay at Mami’s house as she can be dangerous. Rishita asks Dhara and Raavi to reveal their secret. Dhara gives in and informs her the truth leaving her elated but in happiness, she falls unconscious.

Dev and Gautam arrive while Rishita, Dhara and Raavi act like they’re happy. Gautam feels that Dhara is expecting a baby and that’s why she is so happy. Dhara tries to handle him. Gautam and Dev give a warning to Jeevan Singh who grabbed their land and tell them that they’ll take the help of the police if he doesn’t give them back their land.

We exclusively learnt that in the upcoming episode, we will see Rishita's Godh Bharai, Shiva decides to attend the function and he yet again takes a new disguise to enter the family but this time he gets caught by Krish but he mistakes him for Shiva's bhoot, but later the family comes to know that Shiva is alive. Everyone has tears of joy to see him alive but are the problems over here or just begun for the Pandya Parivaar?

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'Akshay is a complete BOLLYWOOD BOY' Pandya Store's Dev aka Akshay Kharodia SHARES what advice would he give to Shiva-Raavi, his hobbies, and more

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.