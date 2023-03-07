EXCLUSIVE! Shivangi Joshi opens up on the TV industry's unexpected reaction on her pairing with Kushal Tandon in Barsatein, shares about the newness in the show and much more

Shivangi Joshi

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi who was last seen in Colors' popular adventure-reality show is all set to be back on small screens with her latest project. 

The actress will be seen in Barsatein which will air on Sony TV. 

Shivangi will be romancing TV hottie Kushal Tandon. 

Barsatein's promo was recently out and it received a thumbs up from the viewers. 

The show is produced by none other than TV czarina Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. 

As Barsatein heads for a launch in a few days' time, TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to interact with Shivangi on the show and much more. 

Talking about her first impression she had of Kushal Tandon, Shivangi said, ''When I was told about Kushal paired opposite me, I was like okay. Then we met on the set and we did a mock shoot. When we saw ourselves on the monitor, we realised that our chemistry is good.''

She added, ''I did not have any perception about him. I was curious to know how we will look together.''

Talking about the feedback that she got from the industry after the promos were out, Shivangi said, ''It was good feedback. I know a lot of people in the industry who were saying that they didn't expect me and Kushal to share screen together. It is something new and fresh. A lot of people are looking forward to seeing a fresh pairing. It is a treat to their eyes.''

Talking about the newness in the show, Shivangi said, ''Yes, the viewers will get to see the newness in the show. Balaji and Sony TV are a very good combination. Balaji is known for its type of shows that they have presented to the viewers. Sony Tv has brought a lot of shows that are quite urban and I wanted to do that. It's an amazing combination and I am having a good time.''  

Barsatein will hit the small screens from 10th July onwards.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Mon, 07/03/2023 - 04:30

