Promo Review: Barsatein might just be the love story audience were waiting for, Kushal and Shivangi's chemistry thrives in the trailer itself

MUMBAI:Ekta Kapoor is the queen of Indian TV, and she has been for the longest time. She has been able to introduce iconic characters and love stories that stay with the audiences, characters that become iconic beyond the shows.

Balaji Telefilms is all set to bring a new show titled Barsatein, starring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles.

A small trailer for which was just released, and the trailer is exactly, a small teaser into what to expect. The trailer starts with heavy rain pouring we see a shadowy figure of a guy in a suit walk through the crowd, people just turn around and stare at this guy, in the distance we see Shivangi Joshi standing in the rain with an umbrella and as she hails a cab, this guys just its the cab, and says hey, that’s when we see Kushal’s face.

The chemistry between the two is palpable even in these few seconds, and yes, the hate-to-love trope is pretty done, but if done right, it can give you the best love story.

And that is why it is a love story, Barsatein Mausam Pyaar ka. Kushal Tandon has a charm that you can’t deny and Shivangi's innocence and beauty just reel you in.

Watch the Trailer here:

The impact of this trailer is pretty good, considering it leaves you wanting more.

But, it is the question of what will the show be like, and if the story is done well and they continue to play to Kushal and Shivangi’s charm of a fresh Jodi and their chemistry, the makers might have just struck gold.

Are you excited to see Kushal and Shivangi’s new Jodi?

