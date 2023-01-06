Kya Baat Hai! Kushal Tandon shares his first Look from his comeback show Barsaatein, Fans Go gaga over his new look! Check it out!

The actor rose to fame with his first show itself and then his stint in Bigg Boss 7. Since then the actor was a part of shows like Beyhadh and the web series Bebakee.
MUMBAI :Actor Kushal Tandon has been part of TV shows like Beyhadh, Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hain, and Bigg Boss 7.

The actor has been missing from the TV screens since he did Beyhadh and while he was a part of web series, the great news is that he is making his TV screen come back with Ekta Kapoor’s Barsaatein.

The show will star Shivangi Joshi opposite Kushal and will air on Sony TV.

The actor recently posted his first look at his upcoming show and his character and as per reports the name of his character is Reyaansh.

Kushal looks dapper in his grey-fitted suits and he is posing with guns and he put up a funny caption as well.

Check it out:

Fans of the actor are very excited about Kushal’s new show and his comeback. Check out the best reactions of the fans here:





Fans are really excited to see this new pairing of Shivangi and Kushal and the fact that the show is produced by Balaji Telefilms.


Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!


