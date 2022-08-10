EXCLUSIVE! Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's upcoming show gets a TITLE, to be launched on Sony TV

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

A lot of new shows are being launched in the upcoming days on various channels.

Sony TV is already entertaining the fans with a variety of shows.

The channel recently launched the third season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

And now, Ekta Kapoor is once again gearing up for a new show.

Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi are roped in to play the lead roles.

Shivangi will be playing a double role in the upcoming show.

And now, we have an exclusive update that Ekta Kapoor's new show will be titled Barsaatein and it will be airing on Sony TV.

The show will mark Kushal's comeback on small screens after a long time.

Meanwhile, Shivangi will also be seen on the screens after a long time.

She was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 last year.

Before that, Shivangi was seen in the lead role in Balika Vadhu 2.

Fans are super excited to see Shivangi and Kushal's fresh pairing.

