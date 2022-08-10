EXCLUSIVE! Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's upcoming show gets a TITLE, to be launched on Sony TV

Ekta Kapoor is all set to bring another show for the viewers on Sony TV. She has roped in Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon in the lead roles.
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

A lot of new shows are being launched in the upcoming days on various channels.

Sony TV is already entertaining the fans with a variety of shows.

The channel recently launched the third season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

And now, Ekta Kapoor is once again gearing up for a new show.

Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi are roped in to play the lead roles.

Shivangi will be playing a double role in the upcoming show.

And now, we have an exclusive update that Ekta Kapoor's new show will be titled Barsaatein and it will be airing on Sony TV.

The show will mark Kushal's comeback on small screens after a long time.

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Shivangi Joshi reveals her upcoming projects and talks about if she would do a reality show or not

Meanwhile, Shivangi will also be seen on the screens after a long time.

She was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 last year.

Before that, Shivangi was seen in the lead role in Balika Vadhu 2.

Fans are super excited to see Shivangi and Kushal's fresh pairing.

How excited are you for this new show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to tellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Shivangi Joshi opens up about her family vacation to Maldives, shares her views on birthday celebrations and more

Shivangi Joshi Ekta Kapoor Kushal Tandon barsaatein Sony TV Balika Vadhu 2 Balaji Telefilms
About Author

