Exclusive! Shivangi Joshi is a terrific actress and her expressions are very real: Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka actress Sheetal Maulik

MUMBAI : Barsatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka is one of the most loved shows on Sony TV. The show stars Shivangi Joshi, Kushal Tandon and Simba Nagpal in the leading roles. The show is currently showcasing some high voltage drama and the audience cannot have enough of the chemistry between the lead pair.

While Simba plays the parallel lead of the show, Sheetal Maulik plays the role of his mother. In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Sheetal shared some details about her character and her experience shooting with the cast.

She said, “My character is of a strong woman. She is negative but that does not mean she is not good by heart. She has live the life of elite and wants to be associated with them. When she sees her favourite son getting married to a middle class girl, it pinches her. I really like playing a strong woman on the screen and more than that, I like her style and fashion sense.”

When asked about her bond with Kushal and Shivangi, Sheetal averred, “This character is different than what I played in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The first two – three days I wondered if I would be able to pull off this character but the entire cast and the director made me feel really comfortable. My first scenes were with Simba and he made me feel very comfortable. For that matter Shivangi Joshi is a terrific actress and her expressions are so real that I felt that I am actually hurting her when I mouthed negative dialogues. She is a thorough professional. Even Kushal, who I was supposed to manhandle, he assured me to perform my scenes and not worry.”

Lastly we asked Sheetal about her views on Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma’s game plan since she has worked with them in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Sheetal expressed, “I absolutely love them in the show and they are so real. When I see them, I feel both of them are sitting in their make-up room and having their mushy and lovey dovey talks. Aishwarya is playing the game extremely well. She is non-interfering and says whenever and wherever necessary. Neil on the other hand has always been a cool, calm and composed personality.”

Well said Sheetal!

