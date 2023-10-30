Exclusive! Shivangi Joshi is a very hardworking and focused actress, I am very protective about her: Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka actress Tanaaz Irani

MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has created a wave of excitement amongst viewers.

Set against the backdrop of a newsroom, this love story explores the clash of two headstrong individuals – Reyansh (played Kushal Tandon) and Aradhana (played by Shivangi Joshi), who find themselves entwined in a complex web of emotions.

Also Read: OMG! Tanaaz Irani opens up about her back injury, “I lost confidence and even went through depression”

The show has been going through a lot of exciting twists and turns and one of the major twists came in with the entry of the popular actress Tanaaz Irani as Bina. Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she talked about her character and bond with her co-actors.

Tanaaz shared, “I have had a fantastic time shooting for Barsatein. I have made a comeback and I am very happy about it. There is a difference in the way things were before. Earlier people were friendlier while now I feel they are more professional. They are on their Instagram handles, events etc.. which I think is good too.”

When asked about her bond with Shivangi Joshi, Tanaaz mentioned, “I feel Shivangi is a fantastic actress. I never thought but we were friends in the first two hours of meeting each other. I am also very protective towards her. Shivangi is humble and very hardworking. I am closes to her on the sets of Barsatein.”

Tanaaz also shared what she likes most about her character.

She said, “I love the authenticity of the character. She is very on the face but at the same time she is not someone who will stress you out. Our director is amazing and I feel like I am in safe hands. We do not have creative differences but if I feel there are additions, we discuss things out.”

Also Read: Exclusive! “This time I would do it on my own terms, I would know exactly what to say.” – Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka actress Tanaz Irani on participating in the reality show Bigg Boss

Well said Tanaaz!

Keep reading this space for more information on your favourite television shows, OTT projects and Bollywood news.