EXCLUSIVE: To showcase a character holding a lot of angst and yet come across positively is quite challenging: Gunjan Bhatia on experience shooting for Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, bond with Shabir Ahluwalia and much more…

You have done some very unconventional roles in shows like Anupamaa, Molkii, Yeh Jhuki Jhuki si Nazar among others. How did you bag Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan?

Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar was an impromptu one. I was not looking at it but the audition came my way and I too liked it. This show portrayed me as a Punjabi and me being one in real life, I could connect with the character who is bubbly and spontaneous. As for Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, my character of a mother is very strong. I feel I can pull off loud roles very well. I am currently not seen in Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar as the sequences require me to dub for the episodes, so right now I am only shooting for Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan.

Your character is positive and there are not many layers to the character. How are you exploring yourself as an actor?

This is a continuity character and the story will amp up as per the reflection of the TRP ratings. So I am exploring different aspects to the character. As I said, my role is simple but very loud and strong as she is a mother who is angry and also mourning the loss of her child. So to showcase the character holding a lot of angst yet coming across positively is quite challenging.

How do you bond with the actors on the set of the show, primarily Shabir Ahluwalia, with who you have a lot of scenes?

The first time I went on the sets, the cast was playing a game and they invited me over to join them. Shabir is a very humble and down to earth person. I have bonded very well with the entire cast. Off the screens we make reels and if not I read my script.

What is the X factor about the show which made you give a nod to it?

I initially thought that the show is a mythological show but then I learned more about it. I thought it is a different concept and hence decided to go ahead with hit.

Your look is quite glamorous in other shows as compared to Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan…

Yes, my look is quite simple in this project. When I saw the scene I felt that I look quite elegant in light make-up. My character is of a widow so keeping that in mind, my character is quite nice. The makers have made good use of my natural hair. They have given me a plait instead of tying my hair up in a bun.

If there is one thing you would like to change about your character in the show, what would it be?

Currently, my character is justified in being angry as her daughter has died but going ahead, I feel that my character should go softer in the passing episodes.

