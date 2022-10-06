Exclusive! Shraddha Singh and Simron Upadhyay roped in for Filmfarm Productions' next on Dangal TV

Renowned actresses and models Shraddha Singh and Simron Upadhyay have been roped in for Dangal TV's next. 

Shraddha-Simron

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

We have learnt that models-turned-actresses Shraddha Singh and Simron Upadhyay have been roped in for Dangal TV's next by Filmfarm productions. 

The details regarding their roles and the title have not yet been revealed.

Dangal TV is one of the television channels that entertains everyone with their quality content, whereas Filmfarm Productions is know for their shows like Tumhari Disha, Uttaran, Rakhi, and Gud Se Meetha Ishq. 

