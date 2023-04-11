EXCLUSIVE! Shruti Panwar opens up on bagging Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, says, ''It is beautiful to work with Rajan after almost 23 to 24 years'', shares experience about shooting in Mahabaleshwar and much more

MUMBAI: Shruti Panwar who has been a part of the showbiz world for several years is all set to be seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actress will be essaying a pivotal role in the show in the fourth generation leap.

Shruti's first look in the promo had left the viewers impressed.

While nothing more is known about her character yet, TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress who gave us interesting insights about her role and much more.

What was your first reaction when you were offered this role?

Well, I was quite excited because I had just wrapped up Ahilya Bai's shoot. Back in the night, I got a call from the casting department of DKP. They revealed that they are taking a leap and they are considering me for the character of Vidya, who is the hero's mother. They wanted me to meet them the next day itself. But I had an important commitment and I was in a dilemma on how to go about it. But then it was Yeh Rishta and Rajan Sir had specially told the team to call me and ask me to meet them the very next day. I finally went to meet them. I did a look test and also performed a monologue. Then they called me to their office the next day. Rajan sir was there and he told me that they have finalized me for the role. For me, it was a lovely reaction.

The reason why I was happy to be a part of the show as it has been running for 15 years on the screens. It has a great legacy. It is a brand which is very popular. It is a beautiful show which is about family and relationships in our Indian culture.

One more reason why I was excited was because I was working with Rajan again. I started my career with Ravi Rai sir for his show Thoda Hai Thode Ki Zarurat Hai. Rajan was an associate to Ravi Rai ji at that time. I did his first first directorial debut Dil Hai Ke Maanta Nahi for Sony TV. It is a beautiful feeling that I am working with Rajan after almost 23 to 24 years. It's lovely to be a part of such a great show.

We have seen how Podar family ladies have been decked up in heavy lehenga and jewellery? Tell us about your look and how challenging is it to shoot with such heavy costumes?

Yes, in our television scenario, costumes and visuals play a lot of effect in the show. But the one which is shown in the promo is the look for a particular event. Otherwise, my look is very nice. I'll be very classy sarees with lovely long sleek blouses and simple hairdo, classy kundan jewellery and minimalist makeup.

I just came out of a historical show Ahilya where I was claded with heavy jewellery. So, for me, it wasn't a difficult task to wear such heavy jewellery and costumes. I was even fine if I had to deck up so much every day because I am pretty much used to it. The look which everyone saw in the promo is very beautiful. Even Vidya's look is very beautiful.

How is the experience shooting with the show's cast as you all are currently having an outdoor shoot?

I think it is a smart and an intelligent approach from the producer's side to get all the actors for an outdoor shoot. Our bonding has become amazing in these days. Honestly, we all having so much fun and our work is going great. Our directors are wonderful. Rishi and Romesh are lovely. Rajan has a beautiful ensemble of his people. It is rarely seen so many people working in a particular production house for such a long time. So many people from the crew are working since the inception of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. That is applaud-worthy. It is a unique factor. It is a lovely experience shooting here. All of us are fitness freaks. The casting which is done is quite subtle and we all fit perfectly in our roles. We all are crazy about fitness. Anita ji is a super fit woman and she is an inspiration to us. I am also a fitness freak, I love to workout. Rest all of them are also into fitness. This is a good thing and we all hit the gym after the shoot or exercise in the nearby area close to our stay.

