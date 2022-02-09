EXCLUSIVE! Shubh Karan bags Bodhi Tree Multimedia's upcoming show Main Hoon Aparajita on Zee TV

Actor Shubh Karan is all set to be a part of Bodhi Tree Multimedia's upcoming show Main Hoon Aparajita for Zee TV. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 16:33
EXCLUSIVE! Shubh Karan bags Bodhi Tree Multimedia's upcoming show Main Hoon Aparajita on Zee TV

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that a lot of television shows are all set to launch soon on various channels. 

Zee TV has been entertaining the viewers for several years with a variety of TV shows. 

ALSO READ: Aww! This is WHY Shweta Tiwari wants to head home asap... READ

And now, the channel has some amazing lineup of shows in the upcoming months. 

TellyChakkar was the first one to report that actress Shweta Tiwari will be playing the lead role. 

We also confirmed that actor Manav Gohil will be playing the lead role opposite Shweta. 

The makers unveiled the show's promo yesterday where they also revealed the name of the show which is titled Main Hoon Aparajita.

And now, one more name is added to the list. 

Actor Shubh Karan is roped in to play a pivotal role in the show. 

Nothing much is known about Shubh's character yet. 

Well, Bodhi Tree is one popular production house and has launched several shows in the past. 

The makers are all set to be back with a brand new show on Zee TV. 

Shweta will be back in a full-fledged role after a long gap and it would be simply a delight for the fans. 

How excited are you for it? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Amazing! Is Shweta Tiwari ageing backwards?

Shweta Tiwari Bodhi Tree Multimedia Sukesh Motwani Mautik Tolia Zee TV Bodhi Tree Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Mere Dad Ki Dulhan Kasauti Zindagi Kay Jiya Solanki Manav Gohil Ashish Chowdhry Anushka Merchande Main Hoon Aparajita Shubh Karan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 16:33

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Shubh Karan bags Bodhi Tree Multimedia's upcoming show Main Hoon Aparajita on Zee TV
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.  We all know that a lot...
EXCLUSIVE! Rakhi Vijan bags Star Plus' upcoming show Faltu by Boy Hood Productions
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that a lot...
Exclusive! Ziddi Dil Maane Na fame child actor 'Nirbhay Thakur' bags Sony Sab’s Dharm Yoddha Garud
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive and exciting update from the telly world. We at Tellychakkar...
Revealed! Aarya fame Ankur Bhatia bags negative role in Ali Abbas Zafar’s project that features Shahid Kapoor
MUMBAI: Ankur Bhatia, who wowed audiences with superb performances in Aarya and Aarya 2 on Disney+ Hotstar, will soon...
SUPER INTERESTING! Aryan and Yuvaan recreate their childhood picture by wearing the same dresses in Ravivaar with Star Parivaar
MUMBAI: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar has been doing wonders onscreen as fans are loving this interesting side of their...
AWW-DORABLE! Choti Sarrdaarni's Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gets a special surprise returning home
MUMBAI: Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni had become a household name for everyone, one of the popular shows telecasted with an...
Recent Stories
Revealed! Aarya fame Ankur Bhatia bags negative role in Ali Abbas Zafar’s project that features Shahid Kapoor
Revealed! Aarya fame Ankur Bhatia bags negative role in Ali Abbas Zafar’s project that features Shahid Kapoor
Latest Video