EXCLUSIVE! Shubh Laabh fame Geetanjali Tikekar opens up on doing TV shows, says, "I like doing it because I am trusted with good roles"

Geetanjali Tikekar opens up about being married to an actor, shares similarities between her and her character in Shubh Laabh and much more.
Geetanjali

MUMBAI : Popular TV diva Geetanjali Tikekar is one such actress on the small screen who doesn't need any introduction.

The talented beauty has been a part of several TV shows over her long career span.

Geetanjali has played a variety of roles in several shows over the years.

The actress is currently seen in Sony SAB's Shubh Laabh where she is playing Savita's character.

Geetanjali's character has evolved a lot with time.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Geetanjali who spoke at length about her role and also revealed some interesting things.

Are there any similarities between Savita and you in real life?

No, there is no similarity at all between me and Savita. I have reached a point where I know that the strength lies in me which Savita is not aware of. This is the difference between us. This transformation didn't happen overnight. It has been a journey for me as well. I take cues from my own journey for Savita.

You are a seasoned actress and had a great career till now. But does it bother you if you will get great roles in the future as the entertainment industry is extremely unpredictable?

I always believe in going with the flow and will continue to do so. I have got good roles because I wait patiently. I have consciously maintained the quality of my work. I am happy doing TV because I’m trusted with challenging roles. Any other medium is yet to offer me a meaty role. As far as the future is concerned, I’m hopeful it will be great. I will keep pursuing good roles.

How is it to be married to an actor as you guys have a lot in common? How do both of you react to each other's work?

Both of us are each other’s greatest supporters and honest critics. My husband is very proud of my work, and he keeps encouraging me to pursue my passion at my pace.

