Exclusive! Shubhaavi Choksey roped in for upcoming show Bekaboo

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 02/22/2023 - 14:27
MUMBAI: Shubhaavi Choksey is an television actress known for playing Meera Singhania in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Rishika Rai Choudhary in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Mohini Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is also a trained Bharatnatyam dancer for almost 10 years. She is currently seen playing Nandini in Sony TV's popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Also read -  Classy! Check out these elegant looks of Shubhaavi Choksey

As per sources, Shubhaavi Choksey is roped in for a new show named ‘Bekaboo’that is inspired by the popular movie ‘Beauty And The Beast’.

Also read -  These are the five actors of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 who won’t be leaving the show post the leap

The show is going to be a weekend show and is sure to amaze the viewers.

