EXCLUSIVE! Shweta turns negative after marrying Krish in StarPlus' Pandya Store

Shweta comes into the Pandya family as her father wants the kid's mother to be around her while they find a suitable boy.

Both Shweta and Krish find themselves vulnerable and there starts their rebellious relationship. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 15:52
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.
 
Also read: Pandya Store: High Drama! Prafulla sees Shiva, screams out of fear

Currently, Dhara finds an injured lady with an infant on her way back from the temple, she helped her be admitted to the hospital and brings the infant with her to Pandya Niwas. The family is worried about Dhara's over-attachment with the kid, However, the family agrees to take care of the child. 

A big blow to the family happens when Shweta runs away from the hospital leaving the kid behind and Gautam - Dhara comes back with a kid in the Pandya family. Seeing Raavi earning good money, Rishita ( with insecurity) decides to start her own online cosmetic business. 
 
Shweta comes into the Pandya family as her father wants the kid's mother to be around her while they find a suitable boy. Both Shweta and Krish find themselves vulnerable and there starts their rebellious relationship. 

Rishita starts her cosmetic business and Raavi clarifies to everyone that she has not bought the shop in her name but rather in Suman's name. It will turn difficult for Rishita and Dev to manage work & their child. To everybody's shock, Krish is ready to break the stereotypical societal norms by marrying Shweta. And against all the odds, their marriage gets fixed. 

Now the breaking is that Shweta is soon to turn into the biggest competition for all the three bahus and try to separate Krish from his family. Her motives for entering the Pandya Parivaar are only for their money and not for love or family. 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'Akshay is a complete BOLLYWOOD BOY' Pandya Store's Dev aka Akshay Kharodia SHARES what advice would he give to Shiva-Raavi, his hobbies, and more

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kinshuk Mahajan Shiny Doshi Kanwar Dhillon Simran Budharup Akshay Kharodia Mohit Parmar Alice Kaushik Krutika Desai Pandya Store StarPlus TellyChakkar
