EXCLUSIVE! Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi and Akash Talwar JOIN the cast of Beyond Dreams next on Dangal Tv, Titled Control Room

We all know that a lot of television shows are being rolled out on various channels. Dangal TV is all set to bring a lot of new shows.

Jay Mehta Productions is soon going to roll out a new show and we are the first ones to update you about the star cast.

Apart from that, Dangal TV is gearing up for another show soon. It will be a cop-based drama which is titled Control Room. The show will be bankrolled by Beyond Dreams Entertainment Private Limited which is headed by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Yash Patnaik.

Reportedly, Tumse Na Ho Paayega... Guddan fame Nishant Singh Malkhani and Maddam Sir Fame Rahil Azam have also been roped in for the show as well.

We exclusively updated about Samiksha Jaiswal, Chestha Bhagat, Mohit Chauhan and Kavit Dutt have been roped in the show, now the breaking news is that Akash Talwar and Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi have been roped in the show. Further details about their characters are yet to be disclosed.

