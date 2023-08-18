EXCLUSIVE! Siddhant Issar on what he has learnt from his role Tarkasur from Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Tandav: He has taught me that a man should always fight for his rights

MUMBAI: Siddhant Issar who is popularly known for playing incredible characters in Sanghaar the Massacre, Sanghaar, Drugs and Dreams, Resurrection - Jaago Aur Jiyo, Choice Is Yours, Last Deal, has entered Colors' show Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Tandav.

The show which started a few months ago on Colors' Tv is seeing Siddhant in a pivotal character.

The actor portrays the role of Tarkasur in the show and fans are in love with his performance .

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Siddhant spoke about the show and much more.

You have portrayed many negative characters on-screen before for several projects. Do you feel you are getting typecast for playing these kinds of roles?

Strangely, I have not done outright negative roles in television. In fact, in an OTT show I have played the opposite. In Jai Maa Vaishnodevi I have played Ram, Vishnu and Kalki. Even for the theatre I have played Shri Ram. But yes, on Broadway, I have played Eknath, who was a negative character. I have played Ravan and Duryodhan. I did an OTT show last year where I played a negative role. I have had experience playing negative roles. An actor can take a lot of liberty while playing a negative role. It has both advantages and disadvantages.

How has been your experience so far working with the cast of the show?

I have not shot with the cast of the whole show as yet. But I have been a part of workshops and readings. I think Yashwardhan who is playing Ram is a fabulous actor. He is a great human being and very humble. He is like a brother to me. Everybody on the set is very kind. Akansha Rawat is very sweet. Everyone is very kind and enduring. I am the youngest on the set while everyone is very senior to me age and experience wise. I have great responsibilities on my shoulders. It's a great feeling to be working with such senior actors. I hope I live up to the

Every character teaches something or the other to the actor who performs it. Has your character taught you something?

Tarkasur has taught me that a man should fight for his rights. He was a demon but he fought for the rights against God. I also feel that a person should always fight for his rights.

What was your father's take on your taking up this amazing role?

My dad has immense faith in Sidharth Kumar Tewary sir as they are good friends. He is also working with him in another show. My father is very confident in Swastik Productions. He is also very elated that I am working for Colors channel because he has had a very good association with the channel. He did Bigg Boss for the channel. He also did Chhoti Sardarrni. My father also has a lot of knowledge about mythological shows himself. So, he knew that Tarkasur is a very important and powerful character. He encouraged and motivated me a lot for this role.

