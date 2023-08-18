EXCLUSIVE! Siddhant Issar on what he has learnt from his role Tarkasur from Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Tandav: He has taught me that a man should always fight for his rights

Siddhant Issar is being loved for his role Tarkasur in Colors' show Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Tandav.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 11:34
Siddhant Issar

MUMBAI: Siddhant Issar who is popularly known for playing incredible characters in Sanghaar the Massacre, Sanghaar, Drugs and Dreams, Resurrection - Jaago Aur Jiyo, Choice Is Yours, Last Deal, has entered Colors' show Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Tandav. 

The show which started a few months ago on Colors' Tv is seeing Siddhant in a pivotal character. 

The actor portrays the role of Tarkasur in the show and fans are in love with his performance .

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Siddhant spoke about the show and much more.

ALSO READ: Experience the epic tale of Sati Dehan on COLORS' ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav’

You have portrayed many negative characters on-screen before for several projects. Do you feel you are getting typecast for playing these kinds of roles?

Strangely, I have not done outright negative roles in television. In fact, in an OTT show I have played the opposite. In Jai Maa Vaishnodevi I have played Ram, Vishnu and Kalki. Even for the theatre I have played Shri Ram. But yes, on Broadway, I have played Eknath, who was a negative character. I have played Ravan and Duryodhan. I did an OTT show last year where I played a negative role. I have had experience playing negative roles. An actor can take a lot of liberty while playing a negative role. It has both advantages and disadvantages. 

How has been your experience so far working with the cast of the show?

I have not shot with the cast of the whole show as yet. But I have been a part of workshops and readings. I think Yashwardhan who is playing Ram is a fabulous actor. He is a great human being and very humble. He is like a brother to me. Everybody on the set is very kind. Akansha Rawat is very sweet. Everyone is very kind and enduring. I am the youngest on the set while everyone is very senior to me age and experience wise. I have great responsibilities on my shoulders. It's a great feeling to be working with such senior actors. I hope I live up to the 

Every character teaches something or the other to the actor who performs it. Has your character taught you something? 

Tarkasur has taught me that a man should fight for his rights. He was a demon but he fought for the rights against God. I also feel that a person should always fight for his rights. 

What was your father's take on your taking up this amazing role?

My dad has immense faith in Sidharth Kumar Tewary sir as they are good friends. He is also working with him in another show. My father is very confident in Swastik Productions. He is also very elated that I am working for Colors channel because he has had a very good association with the channel. He did Bigg Boss for the channel. He also did Chhoti Sardarrni. My father also has a lot of knowledge about mythological shows himself. So, he knew that Tarkasur is a very important and powerful character. He encouraged and motivated me a lot for this role. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: COLORS brings magnum opus mythological show - Shiv Shakti - Tap, Tyaag, Taandav featuring Ram Yashvardhan & Subha Rajput

Ram Yashvardhan Shubha Rajput Colors tv shiv shakti shiv shakti tap tyaag tandav Tarun Khanna Siddhant Issar Siddharth Kumar Tewary Swastik Productions Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 11:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE! Puneet Vashist on bagging Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Tandav: It was God's grace that this show chose me, as an actor, this character is challenging but now I am happy doing it
MUMBAI: Puneet Vashist is currently seen playing the role of Devrishi Narada in Colors' show Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag...
Must Read! Gadar 2, OMG 2, Ghoomer box office collection: Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar starrers show a huge jump; Abhishek Bachchan’s film gets a disappointing response
MUMBAI: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur starrer Gadar 2 is unstoppable at the box office/...
What! Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Jiya Shankar wants #Abhiya to end; does not want to be linked to Abhishek Malhan going forward, says, “its bringing in unnecessary hate”
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has finally come to an end and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner and Abhishek...
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Whoa! Elvish Yadav’s recent Instagram LIVE becomes the highest viewed and breaks MC Stan’s record
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has finally come to an end and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner and Abhishek...
Wow! Ameesha Patel reveals that she would 'love to' work with Hrithik Roshan again, read more
MUMBAI: Gadar 2 is making and breaking several records at the box office. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reunited for the...
Must read! Abhishek Bachchan reveals how wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan calms his anger down, read more
MUMBAI: Ghoomer actor Abhishek Bachchan is making headlines for his new movie and his performance. Known for his roles...
Recent Stories
Ghoomer
Must Read! Gadar 2, OMG 2, Ghoomer box office collection: Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar starrers show a huge jump; Abhishek Bachchan’s film gets a disappointing response
Latest Video
Related Stories
Puneet Vashist
EXCLUSIVE! Puneet Vashist on bagging Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Tandav: It was God's grace that this show chose me, as an actor, this character is challenging but now I am happy doing it
Nikki Tamboli
Happy Birthday Nikki Tamboli! Check out some Jaw-dropping pictures of the former Bigg Boss contestant
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij
Oh No! Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s daughter Tara tested positive for Influenza A Flu, admitted to hospital
Sambhavna Seth and husband Avinash Dwivedi
Whoa! Sambhavna Seth and husband Avinash Dwivedi become proud owners of a new luxury car worth Rs 22 Lakhs
Prince Narula
WOW! Prince Narula reveals what he used to do before he got famous in reality shows
Indira Krishnan
Exclusive! "I would love to play an IPS officer, I feel like my kind of personality and on my aura it would go well", Indira Krishnan aka Vedika Dalmia of Saavi Ki Savari talks about the kind of roles she would want to do, her acting process and more!