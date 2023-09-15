EXCLUSIVE! Siddharth Nigam approached to host Dance Plus Pro on Star Plus?

Siddharth Nigam is reportedly approached to host the upcoming dance-based reality show Dance Plus Pro on Star Plus.
Siddharth Nigam

TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that a lot of new TV shows, reality shows are being launched on various channels. 

Star Plus is one such channel that is known for providing a variety of content to the viewers. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Punit Pathak opens up about Raghav and Shehnaaz's relationship and talks about the upcoming season of Dance Plus

After several successful seasons, Star Plus is now all set to be back with a popular reality show which is based on dance. 

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that Star Plus is all set to come up with Dance Plus Pro soon. 

The show's previous season has been a huge hit not only because of the talented contestants but also because of the judges who were quite motivational. 

Well, apart from that, the show's host is also a major highlight. 

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that popular film and TV actor Siddharth Nigam is approached to host this grand dance-based show. 

Siddharth has shown his impeccable acting and dancing skills in all his projects. 

It will be a delight to watch him host the show. 

Siddharth was last seen on the big screens in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. 

How excited are you to see Siddharth as the host? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Siddharth Nigam and Celesti Bairagey to collaborate for something special
    

Siddharth Nigam Star Plus Dance Plus Pro Dance Plus Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan TellyChakkar
