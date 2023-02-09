Exclusive! Siddharth Nigam and Celesti Bairagey to collaborate for something special

Siddharth and Celesti are two actors who are loved by the audience and have a massive fan following. Now, the two are coming together in a project together and fans are super excited to watch them together on screen.
Siddarth

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the most popular faces on small screens. 

He has come a long way in his career and has established a name for himself in the telly world. 

The actor is a social media sensation and keeps his fans updated about himself through the medium. 

He was last seen in and as Aladdin, where he romanced Avneet Kaur, who was then replaced by Ashi Singh. 

Siddharth also debuted in the movie Dhoom 3, where he essayed the role of the younger version of Aamir Khan's character. 

Post his show Aladdin going off-air, Siddharth took a break from television and did a few music videos. Recently, he debuted with Salman Khan in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

On the other hand, Celesti Bairagey is a very famous influencer on social media and has a massive fan following. 

She is known as the look alike of Hindi film industry’s number actress Alia Bhatt and she rose to fame with her performance in the serial Udti Ka Naam Rajjo. 

Post the show going off air, she hasn’t done many projects and the fans miss watching her on screen. 

In an exclusive interview with Celesti Bairagey, the actress revealed that Siddarth and her, they are collaborating for a project together, but didn’t reveal much. 

She said that it is a special project and she was excited to work with Siddharth Nigam. 

Well, fans are excited to watch Celesti and Siddharth together on-screen. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

