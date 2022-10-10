Exclusive! Siddharth Vasudev aka Pushkar from Rajjo has the most hilarious replies when it comes to food

MUMBAI: Sidharth Vasudev is currently seen in Star Plus' recently released drama series Rajjo that stars Celesti Bairagey and Rajveer Singh in the lead roles.

Sidharth is seen playing the character of Pushkar Chaudhary who is Rajjo's mother, Manorama's ex-lover.

The actor is once again seen in a negative role and is being loved for his amazing performance.

The viewers are loving how the story is shaping up.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Rajjo fame Sidharth Vasudev on his views about getting typecast for negative roles: It does happen but I can't be waiting for getting offered positive roles, if people wish to see me playing negative characters, I don't mind

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor where we asked him some very weird questions and undoubtedly the answers were very interesting.

Which was the weirdest food that you have tasted till now?

Nothing that I can remember as of now because I actually love food very much.

What’s your go-to food joint?

I honestly eat only home-made food.

What’s your favourite dish made by your mother?

Well, my mom doesn't make this dish anymore because she’s a vegetarian now but since I am from Kashmir, she used to make Rogan Josh. Although now she cooks Dum Aloo and Paneer sabzi which is my favourite. It’s in Kashmiri style.

What’s that one dish that you love to cook?

I can hardly make papad

What’s that one dish that you hate to cook?

Everything. I hate cooking. I can make papad and Maggi.

What do you like to have for your midnight cravings?

Maybe some dry fruits like peanuts or cashews.

What do you prefer, tea or coffee?

Black coffee, once before I go for a workout or if I’m working then before coming to the set. I need it, I’m used to it now but one just one cup as it’s not healthy to have too much of it.

What’s your favourite cheat meal?

It can be anything because I am not very strict when it comes to diet. So, if I feel like eating, I’ll eat. I really like pani puri.

Also read - Rajjo: Sad! Chirag has no value for Arjun’s sacrifice

Sidharth Vasudev is really hilarious and honest with his answers and just as much talented when it comes to acting.

So what do you think about his answers?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.