Exclusive: Siddharth Vasudev will drive the narrative and spice up the drama of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show has taken a leap and introduced the fourth generation in the form of Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami as Abhira – Akshara and Abhinav’s daughter, and her lover. Earlier, the show has seen Karan Mehra, Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan have carried forward the legacy.

(Also Read: Exclusive! Rajjo fame Sidharth Vasudev CONFIRMED to be a part of Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after the generation leap

While the audience is excited to watch how the show will unfold next, a new cast has been roped in for the fourth generation. Popular TV actor Siddharth Vasudev is confirmed to be a part of the show in a significant role. The actor is well known for his performances in shows like Rajjo, Kasamh Se, C.I.D, Aahat, Karmphal Daata Shani and many more.

It is touted that Siddharth’s character will be a strong one and will drive the story in the direction which keeps the narrative spiced up and engaging. He will play a prominent role and sources inform that he will be an underdog in a negative role.

He will play a crucial role in the parallel track too.

Isn’t this exciting? Let us know in the comment section below!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus has been working wonders for more than a decade. The show has witnessed several leaps over the years.

How excited are you to see Siddharth in the show? Tell us in the comments.

(Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO REVIEW! The fourth generation of show is a visual spectacle along with an interesting storyline

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates from the world of Bollywood, television and the OTT medium. 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Plus Samridhii Shukla Shehzada Dhami Karan Mehra Hina Khan Shivangi Joshi Mohsin Khan Siddharth Vasudev TellyChakkar
