EXCLUSIVE! Simba Nagpal opens up on one thing he would like to change from his Bigg Boss 15 journey, reveals who is his best critic and much more

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor is back with yet another smashing season of Naagin.

The previous seasons of the fantasy-fiction drama series have been a huge hit among the fans and this one was also one of the most-awaited shows of the year.

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash and contestant Simba Nagpal are roped in to play the lead roles in Naagin 6.

While Tejasswi is seen as Sarvasheshth Naagin, Simba is portraying the role of army officer Rishabh in the show.

We all know that after Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi and Simba are once again seen together in Naagin 6 which itself is a piece of great news for their fans.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Simba spoke in length about the show, his character, and much more.

For those who are unaware, Tejasswi and Simba did not share a great vibe in the Bigg Boss house which is why fans are now looking forward to seeing them in Naagin 6.

What was your reaction when you came to know that Tejasswi is also a part of Naagin 6?

Honestly, I didn't know about all this. I am not a social media person. I don't spend that much time on Instagram. I choose to work, go to meetings, and chill with friends, rather than using my phone. I didn't know that there were a few names but I never gave it a second thought. When I was signed for the show, that time, I started paying attention to it.

If you had a chance to change something in the Bigg Boss house, would you?

No, I won't change anything because I was what I am in real life. I don't want to show people that I am cool. I don't want to grab anyone's attention. I can act it out. if you want to see me act, just see Naagin 6. I am very chilled out in real life. These things don't affect me. I respect people's opinions.

Do you call yourself a big critic?

Definitely, yes! I am going to brag a little about myself but I think for me, I am my best critic. I am very passionate about three things and have a lot of knowledge. Acting, gymming, and music are my passion. Whatever inputs I give in all these three things, I think I am so passionate about this that I grab so much knowledge from all of these. I have seen the best actors, seen so many videos and read so many things. How can a person who has not done all this will tell me what I did was wrong or right? For me, if I am watching myself on-screen, I can see my mistakes and good things as well. I'll try to improve and polish myself.

Well said, Simba!

Naagin 6 also stars Maheck Chahal in the lead role. The show is also seeing Sudha Chandra, Urvashi Dholakia among others in pivotal roles.

The show has hit the small screens from 12th February onwards on Colors.

