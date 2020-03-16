EXCLUSIVE! Simba Nagpal to play double role in Naagin 6?

According to the promo, Pratha will get pregnant and get backstabbed by her husband Rishab and her one and only sister Mehek. The next thing we see is that she is in jail seven months pregnant. what is this new twist?
Ekta Kapoor has been the Czarina of Television, Ekta Kapoor has always made shows that created a massive buzz among the audience. From the time of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, she is known to be an avid believer in astrology. Even said that she never approaches the actors without matching their kundlis. She brought the trend of case series and now we see yet another such trend coming back with her.

Well, the breaking news is that Simba is all set to play a double role in the show, it was earlier revealed that there is a massive secret behind Simba's identity in the show and here it is, they shall be twin siblings. 

According to the promo, Pratha will get pregnant and get backstabbed by her husband Rishab and her one and only sister Mehek. The next thing we see is that she is in jail seven months pregnant. what is this new twist? 

What is your take on the plots of these shows? 

Latest Video