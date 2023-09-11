Exclusive! Simran Budharup on entering Kumkum Bhagya, taking on the role of Khushi, “It will take some time for me to understand the character because Rishita is still there somewhere! Read for more!

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is a popular show, and it is easy to see why. It appeals to those who believe that opposites attract, as well as those who believe in fate. Also, if fate brings two people together, they will stay together regardless of what happens.

The show has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. The show has taken another leap with an all-new cast.

Actor Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma have been roped in to play the leads, with Mughda Chaphekar staying on.

Actress Simran Budharup, popularly known for her stint as Rishita in Pandya Store is stepping into the role of Khushi on the show after the leap, and as per reports, her character will be negative.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress to talk about her joining the show, taking on the character of Khushi, and more.

On how she found out about the role, she said, “ Yeah, you know, I got a call about a month ago for this, but then I thought that someone else would have gotten the part because I had not heard back, then when I got the call, they told me that they are keen on me, but I was very nervous, and I think I was the most nervous in this audition, I don't know why but then things got final, and I am really really happy, and I think in some recent interview also I mentioned that I wanted to try out negative roles, so it’s happened”.

Kumkum Bhagya is an iconic show, and working with Balaji is every actor’s dream, To achieve this, and working on a show and taking its legacy forward she said, “The entry was really fab, and I always wanted to work with Balaji, I think I said yes, because it is Balaji and the show has been doing so well, and I really hope that after we come in, the TRP will also grow. I have only shot for two days but it has been fun”.

She also spoke about leaving her beloved character of Rishita behind, “It’s been only two days, and it will take some time for me to understand the character because Rishita is still there somewhere, and I’ve played that character for a long time, and now its time to step into something else, I do think there are some similarities between Rishita and Khushi in terms of what she feels right now, but what her trajectory is forward that is yet to seen”.

The expectations from a new generation are also high, and she spoke about managing those and what she wants to say to the audiences, “Kumkum already has its fan base and following and I hope that they accept us as the new generation and that they give us the same amount of love that they have given to the previous generation and I am very excited to play Khushi and I hope I do my best”.

Simran began her career in 2015 with the television series "Parvarrish - season 2," in which she portrayed Meenu. She has also contributed to television programs like Durga Mata Ki Chhaya and Nazar. She was last seen portraying the role of Rishita Seth in the Star Plus TV series "Pandya Store."

Simran will be seen playing the role of Khushi in the new generation of Kumkum Bhagya on Zee TV.

