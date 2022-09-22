EXCLUSIVE! Simran Singh to enter Sony TV's Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala

Sony TV rolled out another mythological drama series Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala a few months ago.  A lot of well-known actors are roped in to play pivotal roles. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 09/22/2022 - 10:09
EXCLUSIVE! Simran Singh to enter Sony TV's Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another latest update from the world of television. 

The viewers have seen so many TV shows being launched within just three months of the year 2022.

Sony TV has an amazing line-up of shows in the upcoming months. 

The channel launched a beautiful show a few months ago titled Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala. 

Actress Neha Sargam is seen playing the role of Mata Yashoda in the show while Rahul Sharma is playing the character of Nand.

With the show taking a leap, child actor Trisha Sharda is playing the role of young Krishna. 

We had earlier reported about a lot of actors entering the show ever since the launch. 

And now, we have learnt that actress Simran Singh is roped in for the show. 

ALSO READ: OMG! TV actress Neha Sargam doesn’t look the same any more

Neha is known for her roles in shows like Punar Vivah, Chand Chupa Badal Mein, Mahabharat, Doli Armaanon Ki, Parmavatar Shri Krishna, Naya MahiSagar, Ramayan, Savdhaan India, Yeh hai Aashiqui, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir among others. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Neha Sargam has been confirmed for Sony Tv's Baal Krishna

Punar Vivah Chand Chupa Badal Mein Mahabharat Doli Armaanon Ki Parmavatar Shri Krishna Naya Mahisagar Ramayan Savdhaan India Yeh Hai Aashiqui Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir Neha Sargam Sony TV Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala samar ali Yogesh Jadhav Aditya Singh Bundela Simran Singh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 09/22/2022 - 10:09

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: OMG! Pihu locks herself in the room for THIS reason
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the viewers are hooked to...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Heartbreaking! Sai shattered as her past comes back
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein will have exciting twists and turns in its upcoming...
Interesting! Pushpa’s anxiety at peak as she waits for her exam results in Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible
MUMBAI: The last few weeks on Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible have been a roller coaster ride of drama, emotions, and...
EXCLUSIVE! Simran Singh to enter Sony TV's Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another latest update from the world of television. The viewers have seen so many...
Chandan Anand gets candid about his character Saddam in Sony SAB’s Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul
MUMBAI: 1. Tell us more about the show?Since childhood we have been hearing about the story of Alibaba and Chalis chor...
Bigg Boss 16: Interesting Update! Social media sensations Abdu Rozik, Just Sul confirmed for Bigg Boss 16? Here is what you have to know
MUMBAI: One of the most controversial reality shows of Indian Television, Bigg Boss is all set to kick-start from...
RECENT STORIES
Malti Chahar
Exclusive! Check out how loyal Bhavin Bhanushali and Malti Chahar’s fanbase is, and much more