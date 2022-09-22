EXCLUSIVE! Simran Singh to enter Sony TV's Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another latest update from the world of television.

The viewers have seen so many TV shows being launched within just three months of the year 2022.

Sony TV has an amazing line-up of shows in the upcoming months.

The channel launched a beautiful show a few months ago titled Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala.

Actress Neha Sargam is seen playing the role of Mata Yashoda in the show while Rahul Sharma is playing the character of Nand.

With the show taking a leap, child actor Trisha Sharda is playing the role of young Krishna.

We had earlier reported about a lot of actors entering the show ever since the launch.

And now, we have learnt that actress Simran Singh is roped in for the show.

Neha is known for her roles in shows like Punar Vivah, Chand Chupa Badal Mein, Mahabharat, Doli Armaanon Ki, Parmavatar Shri Krishna, Naya MahiSagar, Ramayan, Savdhaan India, Yeh hai Aashiqui, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir among others.

