EXCLUSIVE! Sneha Bhawsar on her bond with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Vihan Verma: Both of us are like Tom and Jerry, we can't stand each other but we are great friends

Sneha Bhawsar who plays the role of Karishma Chavan in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin opens up on her character transformation post leap and much more. 

Sneha Bhavsar

MUMBAI: Sneha Bhawsar is currently ruling several hearts with her performance as Karishma Chavan in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

The actress plays a very fun character in the popular drama series. 

Her signature dialogue 'Dadho Sutto' has become instantly famous. 

Sneha is paired opposite Vihan Verma in the show and fans fondly refer to them as Morishma. 

Well, as the show has recently taken a leap, the viewers are now willing to see how each and every character has progressed in the show. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sneha who spoke about her character in the show and much more. 

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aww! Vinayak is being looked after by Sai, Virat is on his way to see Vinayak

Tell us about your bond with the star cast, especially Vihan?

My bond with everyone on the set is really great. I have fun with each and everyone. The entire unit is always having fun together. 

Vihan and I are like Tom and Jerry as we both are of the same age. We keep fighting all the time and also pull each other's legs. It is so funny that everyone feels that we are doing a stand-up comedy. People laugh at us as they find us very entertaining. So, this is the bond we have. We can't stand each other but we are great friends. I try to be supportive towards him. Even he supports me. I feel Vihan's casting is perfect for the movie because we are always fighting both on and off-screen. 

What kind of response do you get on social media for Karishma's character?

People have loved Karishma ever since the show has begun. Karishma's character is appreciated no matter what she does in the Chavan family. Fans have taken my character in a complete comedy zone as I have played it in that way. I hope they love me even after the leap.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Vihan Verma on Mohit's character post leap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: It is completely opposite and different than what I sported before and I am loving all the changes Mohit will be going through

 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Fri, 09/23/2022 - 03:30

