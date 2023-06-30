Exclusive! Sneha Das to enter Zee TV 's Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular and long running drama series.

The show had recently taken a leap and a new generation was introduced.

While Shraddha Arya continues to play the lead, another set of lead actors were also introduced.

Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Bob, and Sana Sayyad are playing the leads

And now, tellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Sneha Das is all set to join the show.

Nothing much is known about Sneha's character yet.

However, her entry will definitely spice up the drama

