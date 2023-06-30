Exclusive! Sneha Das to enter Zee TV 's Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya is all set for another entry which will spice up the drama.
Sneha Das

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of drama is going on in several tv shows.

Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular and long running drama series.

The show had recently taken a leap and a new generation was introduced.

Also read: Kundali Bhagya: Will Preeta recognise Karan?

While Shraddha Arya continues to play the lead, another set of lead actors were also introduced.

Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Bob, and Sana Sayyad are playing the leads 

And now, tellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Sneha Das is all set to join the show.

Nothing much is known about Sneha's character yet.

However, her entry will definitely spice up the drama

How excited are you for Sneha's entry in the show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

Also read: Kundali Bhagya: Will Preeta recognise Karan?

