EXCLUSIVE! Sneha Namanandi on managing Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 shoot and running a pet cafe: It becomes hectic but I am extremely ambitious about it and am able to manage both with the help of my family's support

MUMBAI: Sneha Namanandi is playing the role of Shivina and has become a household name for her stellar performance in Sony TV's show BAde Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actress is paired opposite Pranav Misshra in the show and the viewers are in love with Sneha and Pranav's on-screen jodi.

Sneha has garnered a massive fanbase in the past few months ever since she is seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Well, shooting for a daily soap is not everyone's cup of tea.

Actors put in a lot of hard work and invest so many hours on daily basis to make sure the work is done on time.

It becomes really hectic at times to handle personal and professional life.

Sneha who is an integral part of the show is quite busy with the shooting.

Recently, in an interview, the actress spoke about the same.

Managing the hectic schedule of the show and her pet centre...

Yes, a lot of people know that I own a pet cafe which is situated in Mumbai and it is called The Pet Station. Well, it does become difficult to juggle between both things. The working hours are long and I have to also look after my pet station. But I am extremely ambitious about everything I do. I am able to manage both my profession with the help of my family's support.

The idea of opening The Petstation and a Cafe...

This idea came to my mind during the second lockdown. I love animals and I love coffee. This made me think about combining both things and doing something with them. I collaborated with both things and opened a pet cafe. I did this completely on my own and there is no partnership. My family supported me a lot with this. The major USP of my cafe is that there are dishes for both the customers as well as the pets which is very rare to see. There is a dog and cat menu as well. My heart flows for animals. I am extremely fond of them and would like to do anything for them.

Bond with Nakuul Mehta and how has it evolved...

He is an extremely good actor and a very nice person too. When a co-star is a nice person, you tend to gel with that person automatically and the vibe is created. There was one scene that had gone viral and people loved it so much. That was one scene where Nakuul and I were talking and I was crying. I didn't even have to use glycerine as we were so much into the scene as brother and sister that we ended up performing it naturally. We actually treat each other like brother and sister in real life.

Sneha's Pet grooming centre and cafe is situated in Mumbai. It is a salon for animals and a cafe that fulfils the needs of both the customer and their pets.

