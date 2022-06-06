Exclusive! Somansh Dangwal and Jihan roped in for Trial Period

MUMBAI: Trial Period is an upcoming movie starring Genelia D'Souza the movie is being helmed by Aleya Sen. Manav Kaul is also a part of the film.

As per sources Somansh Dangwa and Jihan has been roped in for the movie where they would be playing a pivotal role, though not much is not known about their character.

Somansh was a contestant on Dance Deewane where he emerged as one of the finalists of the show and this would be his debut movie in Bollywood.

Whereas Jihan has been a part of many commercial and web – series and now will be seen in the movie

Genelia D'Souza returns to Bollywood after a long time and she would be seen as the lead in the movie and the fans are excited to see her.

The actress was on a break post giving birth to her kids and now they have grown up a bit and hence she is back with her new projects.

