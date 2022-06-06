Exclusive! Somansh Dangwal and Jihan roped in for Trial Period

Somansh Dangwal and Jihan will be seen in the upcoming movie “Trial Period” starring alongside Genelia D'Souza
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 17:03
Exclusive! Somansh Dangwal and Jihan roped in for Trial Period

MUMBAI: Trial Period is an upcoming movie starring Genelia D'Souza the movie is being helmed by Aleya Sen. Manav Kaul is also a part of the film.

Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources Somansh Dangwa and Jihan has been roped in for the movie where they would be playing a pivotal role, though not much is not known about their character.

Somansh was a contestant on Dance Deewane where he emerged as one of the finalists of the show and this would be his debut movie in Bollywood.

Whereas Jihan has been a part of many commercial and web – series and now will be seen in the movie

Genelia D'Souza returns to Bollywood after a long time and she would be seen as the lead in the movie and the fans are excited to see her.

The actress was on a break post giving birth to her kids and now they have grown up a bit and hence she is back with her new projects.

