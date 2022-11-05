Exclusive! Sony Tv's India’s Laughter Champion gets a launch date

MUMBAI : We at Tellychakkar have always been at the forefront to get exclusive news for their readers from their favourite fiction and reality shows on Television.

We had updated our audience that the Kapil Sharma Show was soon to go off-air and ‘India’s Laughter Champion’ will be replacing it. We are sure that our viewers are very excited for this new show and since it caters to the genre of comedy, we are sure it will be a hoot.

The shooting of the show is to commence from the 26th of May and soon be ready to hit the television screens by June.

The show will be hosted by the gorgeous, Parizad Kolah and Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman to be the judges. It is an interesting combination and while Archana Puran Singh has been a part of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, we can’t think of someone other than them to be more fitting to be judges.

While we are sure that the viewers might ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Sony TV won’t leave them high and dry and therein comes in ‘India’s Laughter Champion’.

