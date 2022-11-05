Exclusive! Sony Tv's India’s Laughter Champion gets a launch date

The Kapil Sharma Show to be replaced by ‘India’s Laughter Champion’. The show to commence from June and be hosted by Parizad Kolah while sitting on the judges’ thrones would be Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 18:36
Laughter Champion1

MUMBAI : We at Tellychakkar have always been at the forefront to get exclusive news for their readers from their favourite fiction and reality shows on Television.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! India's Laughter Champion to replace The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV

We had updated our audience that the Kapil Sharma Show was soon to go off-air and ‘India’s Laughter Champion’ will be replacing it. We are sure that our viewers are very excited for this new show and since it caters to the genre of comedy, we are sure it will be a hoot.

The shooting of the show is to commence from the 26th of May and soon be ready to hit the television screens by June.

The show will be hosted by the gorgeous, Parizad Kolah and Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman to be the judges. It is an interesting combination and while Archana Puran Singh has been a part of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, we can’t think of someone other than them to be more fitting to be judges.

While we are sure that the viewers might ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Sony TV won’t leave them high and dry and therein comes in ‘India’s Laughter Champion’.

We’ll keep updating more details regarding the show here.

Keep Checking Tellychakkar for much entertaining news.

Also Read: MUST WATCH: Sunil Grover shares a VIRAL VIDEO of a DISASTROUS WEDDING and it is sure to leave you in SPLITS!

Sony Sony TV TellyChakkar The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Archana Puran Singh India’s Laughter Champion Parizad Kolah Shekhar Suman new show TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 18:36

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: What! Gungun tells Anubhav to control his wife, gets shocked by his reply
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Sasural Simar Ka 2: Emotional! Aarav hurts himself in order to feel Simar’s pain
MUMBAI: Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal...
Sab Satrangi: Interesting! Gargi gets angry after knowing Shweta's misdeed
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s, Sab Satrangi is working like magic. It has managed to gain a large fan base and continues to...
Ziddi Dil Maane Na: Interesting! Karan asks Bhabhi to help him find a proof against Param!
MUMBAI: Ziddi Dil Maane Na hit the small screens last year, and it has been entertaining its viewers ever since. The...
Super Hot! Take cues from Zain Imam to pose for candid pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Uff Hotness! Rupali Ganguly raises her style quotient in her latest photoshoot, Check Out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Is Parineeti Chopra dating Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu? Details inside
Interesting! Is Parineeti Chopra dating Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu? Details inside
Latest Video