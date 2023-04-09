EXCLUSIVE! Sony TV's show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum is CONFIRMED to go off-air

Sony TV's show Hum Rahein na Rahein Hum which was rumoured to go off-air is now confirmed wrapping up soon.
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

The year 2023 has seen a lot of new shows launching and many shows going off-air.

Sony TV launched a series of shows this year like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, Challang, The Kapil Sharma Show and Mere Sai among others bid adieu to the viewers. 

And now, one more show is all set to go off-air which is Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum. 

It stars Jay Bhanushali and Tinaa Duttaa in the lead roles. 

The show started off on a grand note in April this year and since a few weeks, there have been reports about it going off-air. 

There was no confirmation yet but now, the rumours have turned out to be true. 

The show is confirmed to go off-air soon. However, no exact date is known yet. 

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum also stars Karanvir Bohra, Anita Hassanandani, Kitu Gidwani, Prerna Wanvari, Gayatri Gauri among others in pivotal roles. 

How much are you going to miss the show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

