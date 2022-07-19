EXCLUSIVE! Spy Bahu's Devashish Chandiramani is all set to ENTER in Sony Tv's Appnapan

The show's story focuses on how Pallavi and Nikhil get separated due to some misunderstandings and live different lives. Appnapan also focuses on single parenting and how the children and parents struggle due to this.

Devashish Chandiramani

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive update from the Telly world. 

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment. 

Sony TV's show Appnapan hit the small screens sometime back. The show stars Rajshree Thakur and Cezanne Khan in the lead roles. We all know that Ekta Kapoor's shows are always a treat to watch and this one is also one of them.

Apart from Rajshree and Cezanne, the show also stars Anju Mahendru, Keshav Mehta, Gautam Ahuja, Shraddha Tripathi, and Mrinalini Tyagi, Mehak Ghai and many more.

Now, the breaking news is that Devashish is all set to enter the show in a pivotal role, further details about his character are yet to be disclosed. 

We have seen Devashish in Spy Bahu as Krish and fans adore him for his character and style statement in the show. It is surely going to be interesting to see how the actor shall essay the new role in the show. 

