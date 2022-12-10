Exclusive! THIS is Sreejita De's favourite person

MUMBAI: Sreejita De has charmed us over the years with her acting talent, endearing smile, and engaging personality.

The actress and model Sreejita De, who sprang to fame after portraying Mukta in the hit daily soap Uttaran, has come a long way. She has been performing on television for more than ten years and has taken on a number of roles. Sreejita De pursued a new path after playing Dilruba in Nazar and later made her debut in web series like Untouchable and NaxalBari.

We can currently see her in the house of Bigg Boss.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Sreejita where she revealed her list of favourites to us.

Your favourite person?

My favourite person is my husband, Michael.

Your favourite co-star?

Ajay Chaudhary

Your favourite cuisine?

Bengali food

Your favourite role?

Dilruba

Your favourite series?

Untouchables.

Your favourite pastime or stress buster?

My favourite stress buster is meditation for sure and my favourite pastime is driving or watching something on Netflix or Amazon Prime.

