EXCLUSIVE! Srijana SRJ roped in for the upcoming season of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya

TellyChakkar now has an exclusive update that actress Srijana Srj is roped in for the new season. 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 09/27/2022 - 19:13
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We all know that a lot of new TV shows, web series and films are in the pipeline.

While web shows are coming with new seasons after the previous season becomes hit, web shows are also doing the same.

Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya is one such show that enjoys a massive fan base.

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! ‘Mehndi hai Rachne Wali’’s Priyanka Dhavale to feature with Splitsvilla’s Sohil Singh Jhuti in the New season of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya!

The show has had 12 successful seasons till now which starred many well-known celebrities from the Telly world.

And now, the makers are gearing up for a new season soon.

Nothing much is known about Srijana's role in the show's new season.

The previous seasons were launched in Zing.

The series is bankrolled by Lost Boy Productions.

TellyChakkar had previously reported that Afsar Khan and Ripraj Chauhan will also be seen in the show's new season.

How excited are you for the new season? Tell us in the comments.

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Afsar Khan and Ripraj Chauhan to feature in the New season of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya!

