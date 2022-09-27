EXCLUSIVE! Srijana SRJ roped in for the upcoming season of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya is one such show that enjoys a massive fan base.

The show has had 12 successful seasons till now which starred many well-known celebrities from the Telly world.

And now, the makers are gearing up for a new season soon.

TellyChakkar now has an exclusive update that actress Srijana Srj is roped in for the new season.

Nothing much is known about Srijana's role in the show's new season.

The previous seasons were launched in Zing.

The series is bankrolled by Lost Boy Productions.

TellyChakkar had previously reported that Afsar Khan and Ripraj Chauhan will also be seen in the show's new season.

